Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $745.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

