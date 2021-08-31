Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GOGO stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.