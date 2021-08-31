Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Sound Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

