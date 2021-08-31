Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Earns Buy Rating from Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LXE opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$165.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

