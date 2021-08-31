Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LI traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 346,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.06. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
