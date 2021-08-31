Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 346,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.06. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

