Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Truist Securities

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.59.

LSI opened at $124.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

