Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.21. 166,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,415. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.39. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

