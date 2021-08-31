Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.09 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $232.77 million and $50.09 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

