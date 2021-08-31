Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 936,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LIOPF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect that Lion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

