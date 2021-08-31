LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 19,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,786. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.