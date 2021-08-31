Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%.

Shares of LIZI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Get Lizhi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lizhi stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.