Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

