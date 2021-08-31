Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.95. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

