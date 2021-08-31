Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,530 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NNN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 806,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,440. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.