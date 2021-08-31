Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. 1,169,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,807. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.