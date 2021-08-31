Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 7.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

