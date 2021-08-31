Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Loncor Gold stock remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.58. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

