Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,741.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

