Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 465,872 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,872 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

