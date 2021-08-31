Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,064 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,534. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

