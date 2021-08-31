LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

