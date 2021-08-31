LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,400 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 200,126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

