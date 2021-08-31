LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

