Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
LYSCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 40,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,712. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.
About Lynas Rare Earths
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.