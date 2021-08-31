Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LYSCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 40,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,712. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

