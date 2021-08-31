Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Insider Acquires A$246,607.50 in Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) insider Patrick Elliott bought 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.77 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of A$246,607.50 ($176,148.21).

About Lynch Group

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. Its product portfolio includes gerberas, oriental lilies, native wildflowers, roses, tulips, and geraldton wax, as well as potted products comprise phalaenopsis orchids, herbs, foliage, and potted color products.

