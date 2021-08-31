Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.