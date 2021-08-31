Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

MX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 1,472,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 30.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 134,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

