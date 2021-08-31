Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,056,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,928,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lydall by 93.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. 105,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,568. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

