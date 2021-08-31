Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free ash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $7,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

