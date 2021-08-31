Main Street Research LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.28. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,704. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.72 and its 200-day moving average is $497.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

