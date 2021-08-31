Main Street Research LLC Has $12.88 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,016. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $183.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.