Main Street Research LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $173.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.