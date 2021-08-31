Main Street Research LLC Purchases 293 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $120.79. 92,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.