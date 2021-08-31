Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 389,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178,207. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.