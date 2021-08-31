Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $190.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $164.84, with a volume of 311391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

