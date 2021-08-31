Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $190.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $164.84, with a volume of 311391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.
In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
