Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.10. 1,460,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

