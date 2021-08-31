Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.57

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.57 and last traded at $157.34, with a volume of 18707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

