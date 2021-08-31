Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of MLP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
