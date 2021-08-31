Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MLP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

