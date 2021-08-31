MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,853 shares of company stock worth $10,754,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.