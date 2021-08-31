MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,853 shares of company stock worth $10,754,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 22.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

