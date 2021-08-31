Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,524,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 4,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$2.45 during trading on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

