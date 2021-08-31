Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

