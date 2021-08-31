Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 735 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.