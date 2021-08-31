Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

FRC stock opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

