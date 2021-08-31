Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.79.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

