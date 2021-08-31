Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

