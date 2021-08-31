Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 59.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

