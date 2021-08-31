Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

