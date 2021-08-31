Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

