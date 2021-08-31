Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Match Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Match Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

