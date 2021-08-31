Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $96,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

